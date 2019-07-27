MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile Fire Rescue crews were called to a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to Mobile Fire officials several units were dispatched to the 3600 block of Kent Road on a report of a residential fire at 1:03 a.m. Saturday. When the firefighters arrived they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from a single story home. Additional fire crews were dispatched and the fire was put out by 1:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported from this incident, and no one was at the home at the time of the fire. The home was a total loss in the fire. Mobile Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
