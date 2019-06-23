CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle Fire-Rescue responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to a home on Odom Road at 2 a.m. on June 23. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported in the fire but the home was a total loss.
