MOBILE Ala (WALA) The Mobile Fire Rescue Department was called to a building fire in the area of Peach Street and Pecan Street early Saturday morning.
According to fire officials fire crews were working to put out the fire in an abandoned building. No injuries were reported due to this fire.
