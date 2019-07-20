SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) Summerdale police and the Summerdale Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning.
According to Summerdale police an RV at the Summerdale Flea Market caught fire Saturday morning. There were no reports of anyone injured in the blaze and no other property was damaged.
