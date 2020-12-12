MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Police are investigating the cause of a fatal accident early Saturday morning.
According to MPD at 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle. A preliminary investigation that a driver of a vehicle was struck by a motorcycle when he attempted to leave the parking lot at 3211 Springhill Avenue. The man and woman who were on the motorcycle showed signs of minor physical injuries at the scene of the accident. They were transported to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered no injuries in the accident.
Mobile Police have identified 27 year-old Justin Parker and 21 year-old Tyeshia Man as the two people who lost their lives in the accident.
