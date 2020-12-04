On Friday, December 4 at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to Baymont Inn & Suites, 930 West I-65 Service Road South, in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
Police say the male victim was unable to provide officers with any information as to what happened.
They say there was no crime scene at the location and the victim had not rented a room.
The victim was transported to the hospital. At this time, the victim is listed in critical condition.
