Earthquake hits Alabama's Chilton County overnight

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are reacting after a earthquake hit southwest Chilton County early this morning.

That's in central Alabama between Birmingham and Montgomery.

The quake measured at 3.1 magnitude and struck about five to six miles southwest of Maplesville around 12:20 a.m.

It could be felt in several places around Chilton County including Jemison, Thorsby and Clanton.

One woman who was asleep in her home, describes the moment. “It was like when there’s a thunderstorm coming and it rattles your whole house and wakes you up,” said Peggy Blackm.

No damage has been reported at this time.

