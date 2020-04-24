A group of local artists have “art-bombed” the the Eastern Shore Art Center in Fairhope with public art in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It's an effort to express themselves and share art with the community.
The exhibit was the brainchild of Fairhope physician Lynn Yonge who recently recovered from the COVID-19 virus, Yonge spent his quarantine time creating sculptural art from found objects, and came up with the idea of a pop-up exhibit, inviting area artists to participate.
Artist Pinky Bass, sculptor Bruce Larsen, and writer Roy Hoffman have installed pieces on the grounds of the Art Center, reportedly with more artists adding pieces in the coming days.
Yonge said that the artists chose ESAC for the temporary pop-up outdoor exhibit because it is already a beautiful setting filled with public art. While the facility is currently closed, the sculpture can be viewed daily.
You can learn more about the art center and it's virtual classes now available by clicking here.
