Eastern Shore Chamber helping small businesses adapt to 'new normal'

With the COVID-19 outbreak hitting the economy hard, small businesses are not exempt from struggling to make ends meet in the 'new normal.'
That’s why Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce starting their Support Small Eastern Shore Initiative, giving local businesses the help they need to adjust to Coronavirus specific problems.
The initiative is giving members and non-members a chance to hear from local experts on how to make needed adjustments to their business model, whether it be through connecting them with PPE suppliers, teaching them new skills, or fine tuning their social media marketing and e-commerce practices.
No matter how small the adjustments, the chamber says they are proud to see local businesses making the changes they need to be successful.
“Putting tables outside in the alley, or looking for an area where there is some open space outside to eat and enjoy the downtown area. Business owners are rising to the cause and really making those pivots to make them more successful," said Casey Williams, Chamber President.
The Support Small Eastern Shore initiative also giving small businesses a chance to support each other through their Facebook group, while also encouraging people to shop small.
The City of Fairhope even hanging yellow flags to remind people that the city is open for business.
To become apart of the Support Small Eastern Shore Facebook group, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.