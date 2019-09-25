The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) made it official Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019. The MPO passed its amended Transportation Improvement Plan which removed the I-10, Mobile River Bridge toll project from the list.
Without the support of the MPOs on both sides of the bay it’s back to the drawing board for ALDOT. Throughout the process, state highway officials never wavered. A new bridge would mean tolls. The Eastern Shore MPO along with tens of thousands of citizens disagreed. Some of those people came to the meeting to see the mater through.
“I came out just to represent we, the people…the ones who are against the tolls and also to be thankful to the board of the eastern shore for actually listening to what we, the people have to say,” Judi Smith said.
ALDOT representatives said they look forward to working with the MPOs on both sides of the bay toward finding other solutions. Removal of the I-10 project from the Transportation Infrastructure Plan had everything to do with paying for it through tolls.
“If the state would have just committed to finding a no toll solution and guaranteed us it wouldn’t move forward, we would have never taken it out of the TIP and it can go back in the TIP at any point in time as soon as that guarantee is made and that has been stated since day one and I think everyone at ALDOT and the Governor’s Office know that,” Daphne Mayor and MPO Chairman, Dane Haygood explained.
The concern over retribution from Montgomery over the outcome of the vote varies.
“Yes. We will be on the lookout for potential retaliation against Mobile and Baldwin counties,” said toll opponent, Jim Zeigler. “If we see that, we will document it and point it out and take appropriate steps to oppose it.”
“We’re going to continue to do what we can from a local level to work with the state. We cannot do it alone,” Haygood added. “If there’s not willingness from the Governor’s Office and ALDOT to do it, it’s not going to get done and there’s always the next administration.”
If a mutually agreeable plan is brought forward, Haygood said the earliest something would be looked at would probably be spring or summer of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.