The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday morning voted to put the Mobile River Bridge project back into its long-range plan.
The body is now discussing the plan itself.
The same group last August voted to remove the project from its Transportation Improvement Plan, or TIP -- a move that effectively stopped the effort from going forward as controversy raged over proposed tolls.
FOX10 News is at the meeting and will bring you more on this developing story.
