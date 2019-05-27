FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Across the Gulf coast, communities paused to remember what this day is all about.
On the Eastern Shore the Baldwin Pops performed for a huge crowd on the bluff at Fairhope's Henry George Park.
The performance started with "The National Anthem" -- a salute to our nation's fallen heroes.
"For those who have sacrificed their lives for us ... For us to live in freedom," said Heather Blackman.
"A lot of people confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day. This is for the people who have died to memorialize not the people who are actually serving -- even though we honor them too. Today is especially for the ones who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Michael Taylor.
Overlooking Mobile Bay, there are reminders everywhere that freedom doesn't come free.
"It's just a nice quiet way to come out and think about it and remember them," said one woman.
Like other military families, she and her husband's thoughts are with all the fallen and those still serving -- including their son.
"He's going back too... He's been there three times... He's going back there this summer for another year and yeah it's hard. It's difficult. You think about him all the time and you pray that everything turns out and they come home fine... So far so good."
The Baldwin Pops didn't just play patriotic tunes, their set list included "Over the Rainbow" from the Wizard of Oz and music from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
It's hard to tell who enjoyed it more -- the Pops are the audience.
"It's amazing... The crowd is always so appreciative of the music we present to them every time and we get a joy of giving music back to the community. That's our payment," said Dr. Jason Rinehart, Baldwin Pops Director & Conductor.
"I know for me... I speak for everybody here. We enjoy them coming out here every year doing this for us... And there's no admission, nothing -- it's absolutely free. You can come out here and enjoy it," said Spencer Baldwin.
The Baldwin Pops are a group of volunteer musicians. Their next performance is at the same place on July 4th at 7 p.m.
