Eastern Shore Toyota on Thursday teamed up with the Baldwin County Humane Society for a pet adoption event.
Customers got to pick from a big selection of cats and dogs of just about all ages and sizes.
Eastern Shore Toyota says it wanted to help animals in their community find loving homes and families.
They also said you can expect more events like this.
