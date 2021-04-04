MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- One year after Easter's arrival at the start of the pandemic celebrations this time around are bringing an increased sense of hope for many as they rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I went to church on Zoom. I still feel like I'm right there with them," said Phyllis Creagh.

“This year we was able to go to church. We have a outside service at my church. ”

Reflecting on a tough year.

“It was sad because we didn’t get to mingle with family members at all. Everyone was quarantined,” said Calleshia Stanley.

Some are still wary.

“I'm kinda still skeptical.cause people don’t like to wear they’re masks and do what they’re supposed to do,” said Creagh.

Easter's lesson of life restored resonating with others.

“It is a rebirth and we’re generating ourselves. Hallelujah! And Happy Easter again!” said Pat Willis.

Optimistic about where things are headed.

“I think everything is going to be under control and God’s going to look after us and take care of us and we’re looking forward to a better year,” said Jerry Johnson.