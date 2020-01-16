The annual "E-Cycling and Shred Event" is scheduled to take place at the Gulf State Park Pavilion in Gulf Shores from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
You're encouraged to drop by and get rid of old electronics and documents.
In Mobile County, the Mobile United Natural Resources Taskforce is organizing the "MLK Day of Service Cleanup of Elsava Creek." This will take place Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.