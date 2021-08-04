UPDATE: Authorities in Escambia County, Fla., on Thursday morning say Amy Patterson Cannon has been located and arrested, and the missing children have been safely found.
---
EARLIER STORY:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is seeking the whereabouts of a woman and the two children she is accused of kidnapping.
The ECSO says Amy Patterson Cannon, 50, is wanted on two counts of kidnapping minors under the age of 13.
Investigators say missing children Jonathan William Baker, 5, and Ashlynn Jeanette Patterson, 6, were last seen with Cannon around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 8500 block of Pine Forest Road.
They say Cannon is driving a 2011 silver Dodge Caravan with South Carolina license plate #8408LH.
If you have any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
