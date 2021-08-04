ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --On August 3, 2021, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in progress on the 2000-block of Winners Circle.

Once on scene, deputies obtained video surveillance showing one of the suspects entering the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies began circling the area, and found a vehicle with a scarf covering the tag. Four armed individuals were located inside the vehicle.

According to ECSO, one of the individuals was identified as the suspect from the surveillance video.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located a stolen wallet from a separate vehicle burglary that took place on the 6200-block of Crestway Drive and four firearms. Two of the firearms had been stolen from an outside jurisdiction.

Amadeus Rivers,17, Kenai Daughtry, 16, Javis Dortch,17, and Jaylen Betts,16, were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a license, armed vehicle burglary on the 2000-block of Winners Circle and vehicle burglary on the 6200-block of Crestway Drive.

Amadeus Rivers and Javis Dortch were arrested for grand theft of a firearm.