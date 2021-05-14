ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --On May 13, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K on the 2700-block of Gulf Beach Highway in reference to an unconscious woman who had been hit with a bat.

The victim, a 71- year old woman, was taken a local hospital.

ECSO states, in surveillance video, one can see 30-year-old, Michael Coggeshall enter into the store, take his backpack off and walk around.

A short time later, the 71-year old victim enters the building and walks up the service counter.

According to ECSO, the suspect grabs a wooden club from his backpack, walks up behind the victim and attacks her, hitting her in the head with the club.

Today, Investigator Timo was in the area of the Circle K looking for Coggeshall, when he spotted him on a bicycle.

According to ECSO, Investigator Timo tried to apprehend him, but he took off. That’s when Deputy Matt Watkins and his K9 partner got on his trail. The K9 bit Coggeshall in the process of the arrest. Coggeshall was treated at a local hospital before arriving to the Escambia County Jail.

The 71-year-old victim is still in hospital recovering from the vicious attack.