ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) – One teen is in custody and another is being sought in connection with a homicide earlier this month.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tymetryon Dawun Knight is connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 9 on Bagget Court. He was also charged with robbery with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office is also seeking Mekhi Montarious Lee, 16, for the same homicide. Sheriff’s officials said Lee is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-436-9620 or the ECSO at 850-433-STOP.