ECSO arrests net cache of drugs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and took a cache of drugs off the street.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served two different search warrants at homes located in the 7600 block of Old Hickory Drive.

Inside each home, deputies discovered several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax, mushrooms, Xanax pills, hydrocodone pills, heroin, MDMA, steroids, cocaine, and four firearms.

In the backyard of one of the homes, deputies located a lab inside a shed used to grow psychedelic mushrooms and manufacture vape pens with marijuana oil and edible gummies, authorities said.

Crocket Dylan White, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reece Andrew Royce, 26, faces charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More arrests are possible, authorities said.