ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla, (WALA) Deputies with the Escambia County Florida Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 11 year old girl.
In a Facebook post on Saturday the ECSO gave a description of the child along with her name and age.
The post reads as follows:
"We need your help locating 11 year old, Tamary Williams. Tamary was last seen today (4/24/2021) around 3:00 pm, in the 900 blk of Massachusetts Ave. Tamari is a black female, 5’3, 130lbs. She was wearing a black tank top, purple and black shorts, and purple shoes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts or see her, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620."
