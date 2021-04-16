UPDATE: ECSO needs help identifying the individuals in the attached pictures.

They are wanted for questioning only in connection to the shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

If you have any information on their identities or location, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --On April 15, just after 6 p.m. Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in reference to a shooting.

According to ECSO, once on scene, 5 people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and then transported to different hospitals.

The victims are a 26-year-old black male, a 30-year-old black male, a 35-year- old black male, and two 21-year-old black females.

According to surveillance video obtained by ECSO, the grey Ford Escape, you see pictured, pulls up to the front of building “P,” where the group of victims were standing and talking.

Four black males then exit the vehicle, two with handguns and two with what appear to be long guns and begin firing more than 40-rounds at the group.

ECSO deputies found the grey Ford Escape near Quintette Road and Matthew Lane, the car was set on fire.

The Ford Escape was stolen the night before from the Weller Avenue area.

ECSO believes the shooting was not random.

At this time, they state they believe the shooters had a target in the group of people who were standing outside the building.

ECSO are asking if anyone saw four black males inside this vehicle earlier in the evening to come forward with any information. They can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.