ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, on July 22, 2020 around 9:00 a.m. ECSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on the 6900-block of Pine Forest Road.
ECSO states the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
