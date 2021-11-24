ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of men in connection with a homicide that took place Saturday.
Jeremy Mack Arthur Lane, 24, is wanted for the homicide which took place at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, the sheriff's office said.
Darrius Diondre McPherson, 19, is being sought for questioning only regarding the same homicide, authorities said.
If you have information about this incident or the whereabouts of Lane or McPherson, you are asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.
