ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning asked the public to be watchful for four missing juveniles.
The following was posted on social media by the ECSO:
We need you help locating these four juveniles. They were last seen walking south from the 100 block of Michigan Ave around 12:30 am on 12/30/19.
15 Yr old Alyssa Marie Day DOB 03/30/04 W/F 5'4/140 Hair Brown/Eye Brown. She was last Seen wearing a Blue Marble Rain Jacket, blue jeans with holes in front, white shoes, and carrying a black book bag.
12 yr old Alexis Michelle Day DOB 03/27/08
W/F 4'7/100 Hair Brown/ Eye Brown. She was last Seen wearing a grey sweater, white pajama shorts, black flip flops, and carrying a blue book bag.
11 yr Old Austin Walker Ford DOB: 05/24/09
W/M 4'9/110 Hair Blonde/ Eye Brown. He was last seen wearing a grey pull over sweater, black gym shorts, barefoot carrying black shoes, and red and yellow book bag with diamond shoes.
13 yr oldPiper Elizabeth MorrisDOB: 04/04/06
W/F 5'1/110 Hair Black/ Eye Hazel. She was last Seen wearing a black t shirt, red flannel boxers, and black sides.
If you know their whereabouts please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
