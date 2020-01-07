ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Do you recognize the man in these pictures?
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that around 10:20 a.m. today this suspect robbed the Synovus Bank branch on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
