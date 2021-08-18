The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified 10 individuals who have numerous charges involving catalytic converter thefts.

ECSO investigators believe these individuals are responsible for approximately 50 catalytic converter thefts. This year alone, the number of reported catalytic converter thefts is over 300.

The ECSO has arrested eight of the identified suspects. The following two are still wanted: Ana Marie Redd-Manulat (DOB:8/4/91) and Michael Andrew Griffin, Jr. (DOB: 5/14/98).

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.