ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Around 11:00 a.m. this morning, ECSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Warrington Bank located on Sorrento Road.

A suspect, described as possibly a Hispanic male, wearing a shoulder length wig, walked into the bank and struck an employee with a firearm.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot.

The photos attached show the suspect without the wig.

According to ECSO, he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.