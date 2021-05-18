ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Escambia County Sherriff's Office says that around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

According to ECSO, a Hispanic male exited the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues.

She was able to fight and break free from the suspect's grip. The girl is now safe with her family.

Attached is a photo of the suspect's car.

If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.