ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --At around 6 a.m. this morning, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the Pines at Warrington apartment complex in reference to a shooting victim.

Once on scene, deputies discovered a two-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital, where the child was then pronounced deceased.

According to ECSO, Quentin White, the boyfriend of the mother to the young victim, was showing his gun to the mother when it went off, striking and killing the young toddler.

White then fled the scene.

ECSO deputies tracked him down, and with the assistance of the Pensacola Police Department, he was arrested and charged with manslaughter, possession or use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.