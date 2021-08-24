ECSO: Man wanted on attempted homicide charge after Aug. 14 shooting
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida says 35-year-old Cordeal Nikitia Hawthorne is wanted on a charge of attempted homicide following an Aug. 14 shooting.
It was on that date when deputies responded to the 3700 block of Mobile Highway in reference to a shooting victim.
Once on scene, deputies found a male victim in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway, according to the ECSO. Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived on scene and the victim could be transported to a local hospital.
Investigators warn that Hawthorne is considered to be armed and dangerous.
