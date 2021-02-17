ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff's office is searching for eight-year-old Rishion My El Tolbert.
Officials say Rishion was last seen on Wednesday around 12 p.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue.
He was wearing a blue C.A. Weis Polo shirt, a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans and gray/black Jordan shoes.
According to authorities, he may be in need of medical attention.
If you have any information or see him, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
