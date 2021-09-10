According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office This morning, at approximately 4:37 a.m., Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with a grand theft suspect.
The suspect pulled a knife and aggressively approached them, forcing a deputy to shoot. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no deputies were injured.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
