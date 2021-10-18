ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Monday released law enforcement video recorded during the response to the 2019 active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
The incident happened on Dec. 6, 2019.
The Sheriff's Office released the video to the public via Facebook with this message and viewer warning:
***This video may contain graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
Due to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office fulfilling a large public records request in reference to the terrorist attack on December 6th 2019, onboard NAS Pensacola, we have decided to release our own video along with the request.
This video highlights the actions and bravery of the deputies that responded to the navy base on that day.
