ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Monday released law enforcement video recorded during the response to the 2019 active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The incident happened on Dec. 6, 2019.

The Sheriff's Office released the video to the public via Facebook with this message and viewer warning:

***This video may contain graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.