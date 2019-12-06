PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning there was an active shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
ECSO engaged the shooting suspect and shot and killed him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple injuries, including among responders, ECSO says.
The U.S. Navy reports two additional fatalities have been confirmed, with an unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals.
The Associated Press reports at least 11 people have been taken to hospitals after the shooting. Baptist Hospital in Pensacola told FOX10 News at least five victims were transported there.
Pensacola NAS released the following at 8:19 a.m.:
At Approximately 0630 this morning, Security received a report of an active shooter on board NAS Pensacola. Security and local law enforcement responded. Confirmed 1 active shooter. Two victims are confirmed dead. Shooter is confirmed deceased. Three additional injuries. Base is closed. More information will be shared.
The Naval Air Station in Pensacola has secured its gates, according to a post on the station's Facebook page.
