ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County Sheriff's office is searching for 29-year-old Rayford Richardson.
Officials say his is wanted for an aggravated battery charge that occurred on December 3rd at the 6300-block of Long Street.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.
