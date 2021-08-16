The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect Prashant Marcee Jenkins who may goe by the nickname ‘Skeezy’

Prashant Marcee Jenkins is wanted for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture and distribute, trafficking phenethylamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.