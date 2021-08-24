The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida warns that a bank robbery suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The ECSO says investigators believe Angel Rafael Rivera Martinez, 59, is the man who on Aug. 10 robbed the Warrington Bank on Sorrento Road.

Investigators say Martinez wore a shoulder-length wig and struck a bank employee with a firearm. Martinez took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot, they say.

Martinez is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, use of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and armed robbery, according to the ECSO.

He is believed to be driving a 2012 grey or silver Infinite sedan and his last known address is in Groveland, Fla.

If you have any information about Martinez's whereabouts, you are asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.