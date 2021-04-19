The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is looking for 22-year-old Roderick Javauntis Megail Skinner.

The ECSO says Skinner is wanted for questioning only in connection to a shooting that occurred on April 15 at Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.