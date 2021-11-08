ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 12000 block of Scenic Highway Saturday after receiving a report of a home invasion.

Investigators say the victim, a 71-year-old woman, was sitting in her living room watching TV when the front window to her apartment was broken. A woman wearing a ski mask then began to enter the home, according to deputies.

Deputies learned the ski mask was pulled down, partially exposing the suspect's face. They say the victim recognized the suspect as her neighbor, Suganthi Manickam.

The victim grabbed her cell phone and dialed 911, then fled outside. The ECSO says Manickam followed the victim and a physical altercation ensued.

Investigators say Manickam tried punching the victim, but missed. The victim held tight to a necklace the suspect was wearing, allowing the victim to pull the entire ski mask off Manickam’s face, according to investigators.

They say that, during the altercation, Manickam snatched the victim's cell phone and ran down Scenic Highway.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered the victim with minor injuries. A brief search began, where deputies located Manickam in a nearby laundry room. Manickam suffered a laceration from climbing through the victim’s window and was was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the ECSO says.

Manickam was released from the hospital and charged with robbery home invasion and battery on a person over 65-years-old.