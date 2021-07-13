The Alabama State Board of Education on Tuesday took up the controversy over critical race theory but found consensus hard to come up.

Critical race theory emerged in the 1970s as a view of the U.S. legal system and its relationship to race and power. It holds that racism is imbedded in the legal system. The issue recently has become a target of conservative activists in multiple states who fear a divisive ideology creeping into kindergarten-through-12th-grade curriculum.

Gov. Kay Ivey chaired Tuesday’s work session, highlighting the issue’s symbolic importance.

“I firmly believe that our No. 1 priority of the state board is to provide a quality education for every student in public schools that leads them to a path of self-sufficiency and prosperity regardless of race or gender,” she said. “And I think no student in our public schools should expect anything less.”

But before the day was even over, state Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey already was promising changes to the proposed based on input from school board members. He asked school board members to continue providing feedback through the end of the month. He said the board may vote on a revised resolution Aug. 12 but noted that some board members want to move slower.

“Clearly the board wants to deal with this issue head on, but at the same time, we want to be cautious that we don’t stamp on anybody’s First Amendment rights and that we make parents all comfortable,” he told reporters. “So that’s sometimes the most difficult thing to do.”

The original draft of the resolution discussed in Montgomery does not even mention critical race theory by name. Instead, it states that the board will not support “public education resources or standards that indoctrinate students in social or political ideologies or theories that promote one race or sex above another.”

Board members were divided. District 5 member Tonya Chestnut, whose territory includes parts of Mobile County, objected to a passage declaring that the country and state are not “inherently” racist.

“I can’t with a clear conscience say that that’s actually true,” she said. “I want it to be true. And I believe that everybody in here desires for that to be a true statement. But we have not gotten there.”

Mackey discussed replacing that paragraph with statement that slavery and racism are “betrayals of the founding principles of the United States” and that no one should be discriminated against because of past actions by members of their racial group. In addition, he said he had been asked about inserting language about protecting teachers’ First Amendment rights.

But District 3 school board member Stephanie Bell, who represents the middle part of the state, argued that the resolution did not go far enough. She noted that it contains no consequences for violating the resolution.

“The wording needs to be changed dramatically in order to have any kind of impact statewide and at the local level,” she said.

District 1 school board member Jackie Zeigler, who represents most of southwest Alabama, agreed that the resolution should be strengthened. She acknowledged that critical race theory is not officially sanctioned but argued it could still find its way into the classroom.

“You know, once something has sort of gotten started, it’s hard to stop it,” she told FOX10 News. “It’s better to be on the proactive side than, you know, on the back end of something.”

Robert Battles, a former Mobile County school board member, told FOX10 News that he worries the resolution will serve as an excuse to ignore uncomfortable parts of American history.

“They talk about the teachers not indoctrinating the students in one ideology,” he said. “What the hell did they think we, as black people did in this whole school system?”