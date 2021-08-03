Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Summer is almost over and school is ramping back up for Mobile County. Parents are feeling the pressure of making sure their child is ready.

"I'm nervous," said Raquel Rios, a MCPSS parent. "I would say I'm not unprepared. I'm nervous."

She said Mobile County should require students to wear masks. Right now, the system is just recommending them.

"I think they should still have mask mandates considering there's a rise in the COVID-19 cases," she said.

Mobile County sent out a back to school parent guide to help ease some worries. They advise many things:

Check bus routes

Make sure the student is registered whether or not they are new to the school system

Purchase school uniforms

Review breakfast and lunch menus

Buy a reusable water bottle

Provide current contact information

Check the MCPSS website daily

Get your child back in a school routine

Follow the system on social media

Water fountains will be turned off to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Breakfast and lunch will still be free of charge to all students.

One parent is feeling ready for the school year.

"I'm feeling prepared," said Mark Mack. "We have to do our part as parents. We can't expect the school and superintendent to make sure everything is straight. We have to do our part too, but I feel like the school system has done they best they can."

While Rios said improvements can still be made.

"I think kids should have more resources on getting school supplies because a lot of families are transitioning out of of the pandemic from a financial crisis into going back to face-to-face," she said. "They want their children stabilized."

Both Rios and Mack will be sending their kids to school wearing masks, though Mack said it won't be easy.

"Eight hours wearing a mask is hard for adults, so I can't expect kids to do the same," he said.

Regardless of what the school year looks like, all parents are hoping for the best.