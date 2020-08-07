Aug. 6: Saraland
Aug. 7: Escambia County, Alabama
Aug. 10: Mobile Christian, Safe Haven Christian Academy
Aug. 11: UMS-Wright, Faith Academy
Aug. 12: Baldwin County, Gulf Shores, Catholic Schools
Aug. 17: Thomasville City Schools, Monroe County/virtual only for first nine weeks, Satsuma
Aug. 19: Chickasaw, Bayside Academy
Aug. 31: Washington County, Clarke County
Sept. 1: Mobile County/virtual only for first nine weeks
