Getting children back and forth into class, or into the lunch room, can be hectic at schools during any year.
But this semester may be more challenging because of COVID-19.
Some school systems start serving lunch pretty early as it is.
Social distancing requirements will likely make things even more challenging this year.
Baldwin County School Officials say they've been working with their elementary school principals to come with a lunch plan that allows alternating schedules to try to get cafeterias at 50 percent capacity.
Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler says, "There will be designated areas for our middle and high school. There will be some flexibility with lunch. There'll have more areas to spread out outside, our covered eating areas, sit in the cafeteria. Principals might designate certain hallways, but they will eat where areas are designated by the school administration to allow more social distancing to take place."
Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner says, "We won't be eating in the lunch room at the first of the year or until we feel this is under control. "
Milner believes classrooms can help provide more social distance.
Milner says, "Our students will be going through the lunch line, going back to their classroom in separated classes at all of our schools, okay. We may over, after about the first week, we're going to try to figure out ways to social distance students within the lunch room, maybe a couple of classes at a time."
But just the very process of students getting to the lunch line, or coming to school in the beginning of the day, present spacing challenges, so Dr. Milner says the system will put in common sense restrictions when students change classes, for now.
Milner says, "It will be a controlled release. It will be controlled when the students come in the hallways to make sure in the morning, to make sure that there's not mass gatherings hanging out, so to speak."
Superintendents have already said it would be difficult or not possible to have six foot space between students in classrooms, so that's another challenge administrators face.
