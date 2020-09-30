Baldwin County Schools back in session after Hurricane Sally

Kids across Baldwin County headed back to school Wednesday morning for the first time since Hurricane Sally slammed into our area two weeks ago.
Kids, parents, and teachers celebrated the homecoming with pom poms and costumes at J Larry Newton School in Fairhope.
"I'm really excited. I missed seeing my teacher and all the friends I have," said Harper Jones, a third grader at Newton.
Baldwin County Schools was forced to close its doors, as flooding, power outages, and widespread damage became the norm across the county.
From missing roofing, down trees, leaks, and the skeleton of what was an awning, Sally still left her mark at J Larry Newton.
That doesn't bother kids though, as many say they've learned through it all not to take school for granted.
"They've been worried that we wouldn't go back. They're extremely excited. They love this school. They were up this morning ready and lets go back to school," said Chad Allen, a Baldwin County Schools Parent.
Several students also returned to classrooms for the first time this school year after making the switch from virtual back to traditional school.
While there may be no such thing as normal right now, teachers say being back together makes everything a little easier.
"We feel like we're a family here, so when they're here we feel like we're back with our family and we've missed that, not just with the hurricane, Hurricane Sally, but before that with COVID," said Patrice Wolfe, J Larry Newton School Principal.
As of now all Baldwin County Public Schools are back in session, including virtual school and South Baldwin Center for Technology.
Virtual School students who are still having trouble accessing the internet are asked to reach out to their teachers to work out a plan.
