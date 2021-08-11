Baldwin County’s 30,000 +/- public school students headed back to class Wednesday, August 11, 2021 with orders to mask up. School officials said there was near 100% compliance. Superintendent Eddie Tyler and his staff made a point to visit as many schools as they could on day one.

As COVID-19 infections continue to spike, Baldwin County educators took on the biggest challenge of the school year…opening day. From bussing to buildings to the classrooms, superintendent Tyler said it went as smoothly as he could expect.

“Our concerns were, going into today and this morning, what were the unknowns? I mean, we felt like we knew what we knew but we had to get this thing off the ground so we could figure out what we didn’t know,” Tyler said. “Right now, all indications are that things went very smooth today.”

One of those unknowns was how would students, and more importantly their parents respond to Tyler’s order to wear facemasks at school. Last year, school started under the same requirement, but by the Governor’s order instead. Tyler said some students showed up without facemasks, who were given masks and the day went on. He said the cooperation of parents is needed.

“There was a report of one student, and then again you’re talking about children who basically are being subject to what your parents say you’re going to do or not going to do, said well, I can’t wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask,” recalled Tyler. “The parent was called and the student’s going to be in a mask now, so that’s the only issue that I’ve heard.”

Contact tracing is not a responsibility of the schools this year. Instead, The Alabama Department of Public Health will take on that task. There will also be no daily COVID transparency reports, but schools will keep track of the numbers internally.

“We know numbers. I mean, our nurses have to turn in reports but since nothing’s being required, we’re keeping up with things but we’re just not pushing it out because it’s not required. If that does come around again, we’ll take appropriate action,” Tyler explained.

A special-called meeting of the Baldwin County Board of Education has been scheduled for August 19, 2021 at its Loxley offices. The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is specifically to hear public input on the facemask requirements which will remain in place through Labor Day weekend. Those wanting to speak will need to sign up in advance.