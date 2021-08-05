Good news for students and parents from Baldwin County Public Schools: All students will receive free breakfasts and lunches for the new school year.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler shared that news in the following update:

Parents,

We have some great news as we get ready to start another school year, something I think we all needed right about now.

We’re happy to report, due to a USDA waiver for school year 2021-22, ALL students will receive *breakfast and lunch at no charge. Families do not have to apply for free and reduced meals to receive them. However, it is still strongly encouraged to complete a Free and Reduced Meal Application. This information is critical in order for families and schools to receive additional financial assistance. This form does not “roll over” and must be completed before each school year.

This is only available to our students attending our brick-and-mortar schools and is not available to any Virtual School students as we do not provide meal services for Virtual School.



This program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA. This is at no additional expense to our school system or to you. Any child attending one of our traditional schools, Pre-K through 12th grade, will have the option to eat a meal during our cafeteria's breakfast or lunch service at no charge. The federal program rules require they must get a full meal to have the fee waived. Buying single or extra items, such as a container of milk, a roll or piece of fruit, would require a charge.



Here's a breakdown:



What is free: One reimbursable *breakfast and one reimbursable lunch per day, per student, are free. Single or extra items or additional meals must be paid at the regular price. All adult meals are regular price. For example: if a student only wants a milk, the student must pay for the milk. Only the entire meal is free.

*Breakfast is offered at schools who already have a breakfast program in place.

As always, on behalf of the 4000+ employees in the Baldwin County Public School System, thank you for trusting us with your children!



Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong