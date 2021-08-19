FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County School Board voted Thursday to back up Superintendent Eddie Tyler and the mask mandate for students and staff.

The board heard from speakers on both sides of the issue for more than two hours before approving a resolution to support Tyler and his decision to require masks in schools through Labor Day.

