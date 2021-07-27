Mobile, Ala. (WALA)- COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again, and with the CDC announcing it's recommendation for students K-12 to be masked, it has locals wondering what that means for their child this school year.

"We said last week we are not requiring masks, but we are strongly recommending masks, and that is what we are sticking to right now," said Rena Philips, Mobile County Schools director of communication.

Baldwin County is also not requiring masks. Their statements said:

"We are monitoring and will continue to monitor the situation. We have the ability to alter our plans overnight if needed."

People throughout Mobile have different opinions on the new federal guidelines.

"I don't think a kid that has been vaccinated should be masked," said David Page. "Why did they get the vaccination? Simple as that. If you've got the vaccination don't wear a mask, and if you're unvaccinated, wear the mask."

While others believe students should be masked regardless.

"I think they should because the COVID rate is going up, and it'll just protect them more," said a Mobile woman.

Birmingham City Schools changed it's policy today after the CDC announcement. Students, teachers, and anyone in the building will now be required to wear masks.