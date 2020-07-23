The city school system in Chickasaw released its plan to bring students back to campus.
Students will return to school on August 19, but virtual learning is available for students if parents do not want to send them back to school.
Chickasaw Superintendent David Wofford said the system has a plan ready to shift to online learning if the need arises.
Read the entire plan in the following document:
